British sailor, part of UK's mock invasion in Sweden, killed after night out in Stockholm

Following a night out in Stockholm, a British naval conscript who was participating in the Aurora 23 defense exercise in Sweden has been found dead, leading to the arrest of four individuals as part of a murder investigation.

According to a Swedish newspaper report, the 25-year-old serviceman, who had been on board HMS Albion, had joined another member of the Armed Forces for a night out.

Subsequently, they ended up at a residence in Solna, located northwest of Stockholm city center, where the British serviceman was later discovered deceased.

The Ministry of Defence spokesman informed MailOnline that they were aware of the incident in Stockholm and are cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.

However, they refrained from providing further comments at this time.

During the early stages of the murder investigation, Swedish police arrested four individuals, including the British serviceman who was out with the deceased.

The other three individuals in custody are Swedish citizens in their 20s and 30s.

Swedish authorities have not released additional information about the events that transpired on the night in question.

It is noteworthy that this incident occurred shortly after the conclusion of the Aurora 23 exercise.

The aim of the Aurora 23 training exercise was to enhance Sweden’s preparedness in dealing with an armed assault.

According to the Swedish Armed Forces, Aurora 23 marked the largest national exercise of its kind in over three decades. The Royal Air Force (RAF) and British Army were also actively involved in the drills.

Over a period of three weeks, more than 26,000 individuals participated in the exercise, representing various branches such as the Swedish Army, Swedish Navy, Swedish Air Force, Home Guard, and servicemen from 14 other nations.

HMS Albion, one of the Royal Navy’s amphibious assault ships, arrived in Sweden after completing Joint Viking 23 training exercises in Norway in March.

