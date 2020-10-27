British Royal Family offers Rs 18 lakh as starting salary for new housekeeper at Windsor Castle

The benefits package includes 33 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays), an employer pension contribution scheme, as well as a range of catering and recreational facilities

Looking to work and live in the presence of royalty? The British Royal Family is hiring for the position of a housekeeper. The job has been posted on the official website of The Royal Household and is listed as a Level 2 Apprenticeship.

The candidate who gets selected for the job will get to live in Windsor Castle but may have to work at Buckingham Palace as well.

The job, posted under Master of the Household's office department, has a starting salary of approximately Rs 18,38,198.

As per the listing, the job description includes "upkeep, clean and care for interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best."

The advertisement further adds that the apprenticeship will involve off-the-job training, supported by a separate learning provider for a period of over 13 months, during which the selected candidate will gain specialist technical skills that will form the foundations of a housekeeping career, as well as providing the person with an understanding of the wider hospitality profession.

Interestingly, all apprenticeships require candidates to gain a qualification in English and Maths and the role is offered with live-in accommodation for which there is a salary adjustment.

The benefits package includes 33 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays), an employer pension contribution scheme, as well as a range of catering and recreational facilities.

Applications for the job close on 28 October and will be followed by a round of virtual interviews.

According to a report in Express.co.uk, the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has multiple residences across the UK, and maintaining them requires a large team of staff including housekeepers and cleaners helps with the upkeep of each of her homes.

The report adds that while the Queen's main base has traditionally been Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle has been included in the job description as the queen has switched to Windsor Castle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, recruiting for the Queen is no easy task. In an interaction with Insider, Philippa Smith, Managing Director at Silver Swan Recruitment Agency, which is in charge of recruiting staff for the royal household had revealed that every role in every house is different and each household has very different dynamics within the family and within the staff.