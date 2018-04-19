You are here:
British regulator opens seven investigations into Russia's RT news channel

World Reuters Apr 19, 2018 00:45:06 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's media regulator has opened seven investigations into whether Russian news channel RT broke impartiality rules in broadcasts made since a Russian double-agent was poisoned in the English city of Salisbury last month.

The regulator Ofcom had warned that RT producer TV Novosti could lose its right to broadcast in Britain if it failed its "fit and proper" test.

"Until recently, TV Novosti's overall compliance record has not been materially out of line with other broadcasters," Ofcom said on Wednesday.

"However, since the events in Salisbury, we have observed a significant increase in the number of programmes on the RT service that warrant investigation as potential breaches of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code."

The outcome of the investigations and the future conduct of the licensee would inform its fit and proper assessment, it said.

Russia's foreign ministry has warned British media will be expelled if Britain shuts down RT, short for Russia Today.

Britain has said Russia was behind the attack that left ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in a critical condition in hospital. Russia has denied involvement in the poisoning.

RT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

