British PM Rishi Sunak proposes new plan to force criminals to attend sentencing
The move comes after nurse Lucy Letby last week refused to leave the cell to hear she would spend the rest of her life in jail for killing seven newborn babies. The mother of one of the victims described it as a final act of wickedness
British judges will be given new powers to force criminals to attend sentencing, the UK government said on Wednesday, following outrage over several high-profile cases where killers refused to appear in the dock to hear their punishment.
The reforms will enable judges to order an offender to attend, or face an extra two years in prison in some cases, and also give custody officers the legal power to use reasonable force, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.
The move comes after nurse Lucy Letby last week refused to leave the cell to hear she would spend the rest of her life in jail for killing seven newborn babies. The mother of one of the victims described it as a final act of wickedness.
Related Articles
“It is unacceptable that some of the country’s most horrendous criminals have refused to face their victims in court. They cannot and should not be allowed to take the coward’s way out,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.
“We are giving judges the power to order vile offenders to attend their sentencing hearings, with those who refuse facing being forced into the dock or spending longer behind bars,” he said.
The British government said the legislation to introduce the changes would be set out “in due course”.
The MoJ said a criminal could face an extra two years in prison if they continue to resist attending their sentencing after being ordered to by a judge. This would apply in cases where the maximum sentence is life imprisonment, including serious sexual or violent crimes.
also read
‘Incorrect’ flight data led to UK air traffic control crisis, says NATS chief
The NATS chief reassured British passengers that since Monday afternoon all systems have been running normally but acknowledged that the knock-on effects continue to be felt at a particularly busy travel time of the year over the summer holidays
Britain warns of possible attacks in Denmark following Quran burnings by anti-Islam activists
The UK and US governments had previously warned of possible attacks in neighbouring Sweden, which raised its terrorism alert to the second highest level on Thursday
India-UK FTA talks ‘laser-focussed’, say officials as British trade minister heads for New Delhi
After the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting in Jaipur, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Badenoch is expected to head to New Delhi for bilateral talks with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Their discussions will coincide with the ongoing 12th round of FTA negotiations