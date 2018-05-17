British PM May defeats Labour challenge on Brexit customs proposals

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May defeated an attempt by the opposition Labour Party on Wednesday to force her government to reveal details of its two Brexit customs proposals, thwarting efforts to embarrass her divided team.

May's Conservative Party defeated Labour by 301 to 269 votes, handing the government a victory in a parliament split over the terms of Britain's divorce from the European Union and their future customs arrangements.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by William Schomberg)

