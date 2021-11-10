British PM Boris Johnson to return to COP26, will urge nations to finalise deal on global warming
Johnson, along with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, will meet with government officials, negotiators and civil society groups in an attempt to inject momentum into the talks
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading back to COP26 to press negotiators from around the world to "turn promises into action" in the summit's closing days.
Johnson attended a world leaders' summit that kicked off the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow last week and will return to the Scottish city Wednesday.
So far the conference has produced headline-grabbing announcements in areas including ending coal power, funding green technology and reversing deforestation.
But the almost 200 nations attending remain far from sealing a deal that could limit global warming to the internationally agreed goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.
Johnson's office says issues still being hammered out include "a common time frame for national commitments on emissions reductions and agreed methodology for countries to report on their climate action" -- mechanisms that can be used to hold countries to their commitments.
There is also an unkept promise from rich nations to give more money to the countries most vulnerable to climate change -- often developing nations that have done least to cause it.
Johnson, along with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, will meet with government officials, negotiators and civil society groups in an attempt to inject momentum into the talks.
Johnson said climate change "is bigger than any one country and it is time for nations to put aside differences and come together for our planet and our people. We need to pull out all the stops if we're going to keep 1.5C within our grasp."
COP26 is due to end Friday, though the talks could stretch on longer.
also read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in UK for COP26 summit; here's what to expect
This will be the first in-person meeting between Modi and Johnson after the UK prime minister cancelled his visit to India twice earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic
COP26 Summit: UK to increase climate finance by £1 bn by 2025
The UK lists its climate action targets as one of the "most ambitious", to cut emissions by at 68 percent by 2030 as part of its Nationally Determined Contribution
Developed nations must spend 1% of GDP to finance green projects in developing countries, says Narendra Modi
The Summit however ended with no time-bound agreements. Leaders recommitted to providing $100 billion a year to counter climate change, and pushing for greater vaccine equality to fight COVID-19