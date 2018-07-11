Football world cup 2018

British man poisoned with Novichok regains consciousness - hospital

World Reuters Jul 11, 2018 00:07:14 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - A British man poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent 10 days ago has regained consciousness and he is now in a critical but stable condition, Salisbury District Hospital said on Tuesday.

Charlie Rowley was poisoned along with Dawn Sturgess, who died on Sunday, by the same nerve agent used in the attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in March.

"We have seen a small but significant improvement in the condition of Charlie Rowley," said Lorna Wilkinson, Director of Nursing at Salisbury District Hospital.

"He is in a critical but stable condition, and is now conscious."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle)

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 00:07 AM

