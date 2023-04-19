British man drinks himself to death in strip club after downing 22 shots in 90 minutes

Krakow: A British man died in Poland after he was served 22 shots in a span of one and a half hours at a shady strip club. According to authorities, the victim, identified, only as Marc C due to local privacy laws, was on a night out in Krakow with a friend. The 36-year-old visited a club called Wild Nights where the shocking incident happened.

As per a report in Metro.co.uk, Mark was already drunk and must have gone into the club, lured by the prospect of free drinks. He apparently tried to refuse the drinks being offered to him by members of the club but was still forced into having 22 potent shots before he collapsed and subsequently, died.

The report quoted Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office as saying that Mark C, who was a tourist in the country, had a blood alcohol content of at least 0.4 per cent, which is considered lethal.

Moreover, Mark was robbed of 2,200 złoty – equivalent of $522 in cash – while he was unconscious and probably dying.

The incident reportedly happened in 2017, but it is only now that the Police has charged 58 people as being part of an organised crime group, in connection with the death of the tourist.

A report in NDTV also states that over 700 criminal charges were found against the group as authorities conducted a raid on a number of nightclubs.

As per a statement by the police, one of the leads investigated by cops was that of a victim who was driven to a state of intoxication, which ultimately led to his death by acute alcohol poisoning. The man was not even given medical assistance during the incident.

According to the Polish Central Police Investigation Bureau (CBSP), the clubs ran a racket where they would get customers drunk before stealing their money. The investigation in the case is still underway.

