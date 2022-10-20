'British humour never resigns': What Anand Mahindra shared after Liz Truss stepped down as UK PM
For the unversed, Truss has become the second UK PM after Boris Johnson to resign in recent months. This means that the UK is all set to get a third PM within the span of a year
New Delhi: Liz Truss’s resignation as the UK PM just 45 days after she assumed office has led to a meme fest online.
Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra has also shared some memes on Twitter. For the unversed, Truss has become the second UK PM after Boris Johnson to resign in recent months.
This means that the UK is all set to get a third PM within the span of a year. One of the memes shared by Mahindra shows the official British PM residence the 10 Downing Street with the caption, “Perfect for short stays.”
British humour never resigns…#LiztrussResign pic.twitter.com/dVb6nDb9Qd
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 20, 2022
Truss announced her resignation on Thursday. The ruling Conservative Party is expected to choose her successor by the end of next week.
Her decision to step down comes after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party undermined her authority.
With inputs from agencies
