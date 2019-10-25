British government scraps plan to present new budget amid PM Boris Johnson's push for December elections

London, United Kingdom: Britain's government has scrapped plans to present its new budget next month, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Friday, as it hopes for a general election in December to push through Brexit.

Javid recently said he intended to deliver his first budget as chancellor of the Exchequer on 6 November, one week after the UK had been set to leave the European Union.

But with Brexit set to be delayed beyond the 31 October deadline, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday called for a general election to be held on 12 December, causing the Treasury to hold back on its budget.

"The budget is not going ahead because we're planning to dissolve parliament on 6 November," Javid told the BBC.

"When I set out the date for the budget originally, it was always on my mind that we would have a deal, that we would leave on 31 October.

"It is important to have a budget, of course, for any chancellor it's important to have a budget. But what's more important right now is to get this deal through parliament," he added.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .