British foreign minister dismisses Russian suspects' interview as 'fake tv'

(Reuters) - British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt dismissed as a sham the appearance on Russian state TV of two Russians resembling men London accuses of jetting to England to try to murder a former spy.

"Time to stop the fake TV shows – the world has found Russia out on this", Hunt said in a tweet.

The two Russians said that they were tourists who had flown to London for fun and visited the city of Salisbury to see its cathedral.

