While watching his interview on BBC about the ongoing festival at Lulworth Estate, viewers noticed his name that caught their attention

A British DJ’s name went viral on social media after he appeared on BBC for an interview. The man identified as DJ Robert John Gorham is also known as Rob da Bank is now in a viral meme, thanks to his name.

Gorham, who is a DJ and popular music festival organiser, had recently appeared on BBC for an interview. He is a curator of the Camp Bestival music festival and goes by the stage name Rob da Bank.

While watching his interview on BBC about the ongoing festival at Lulworth Estate, viewers noticed his name that caught their attention. Meanwhile, a Twitter user shared a screenshot from the interview, which showed his unique name. The user also tried a witty wordplay explaining how the conversation would take place if Gorham wanted to open a bank account.

Yes, I’d like to open a bank account. Oh my name? Uhhh… pic.twitter.com/VNUd4khef2 — To be Frank (@psa10memes) August 2, 2021

The post left social media users in splits, in response to which the British DJ also shared one of the memes on his social media account. Taking to his Twitter account, he shared a screenshot of the post and said: “Finally I became a meme”.

Finally I became a meme 😂 pic.twitter.com/fWF5j6hzRk — Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) August 3, 2021

Many commented on the post while others had fun sharing their own ideas to the meme game.

This vaguely reminds me of an ace attorney character named "Shelly De Killer" https://t.co/vSybnSXMoF — Contra (@imgrimevil) August 4, 2021

Saw this while listening to Brockhampton scream "on the way to the bank!" lol https://t.co/GUQXJw8TfL — ✨ Adam Mattis ✨ (@AJMattis) August 3, 2021

Finally I became a meme 😂 pic.twitter.com/fWF5j6hzRk — Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) August 3, 2021

Call me suspicious, but I think this is an inside job. pic.twitter.com/huWUDLNCeC — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) August 3, 2021

At an interview: "So, what's your name and hobbies?" "Same answer for both:" pic.twitter.com/6TfP001Civ — Mark (@marcferns) August 4, 2021

This recent incident proves that it's not always the facial expression or action that can become fodder for memes on the internet, but even a name can grab all the attention and turn into a viral fest.

For the unversed, the Camp Bestival has been conducted annually on the Lulworth Estate since the year 2008. Last year due to the pandemic, the Bestival was cancelled. But in 2021, it was the biggest event after lockdown restrictions were relaxed in the country, as per BBC. The Camp Bestival was held on the scheduled festival dates of 29 July to 1 August.