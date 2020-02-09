British children in French coronavirus probe attended local school - mayor

PARIS (Reuters) - Three British children under examination in hospital in France, including one who has tested positive for the new coronavirus, attended school in the mountain village of Contamines-Montjoie, local mayor Etienne Jacquet told BFM TV.

Health authorities have said two schools in the area would be shut next week as they investigate who those infected had come into contact with.

Contamines-Montjoie is also home to a ski resort.

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Sarah White; editing by David Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

