British armed forces rugby player found dead in France during World Defence rugby contest

Tragic news emerged on Tuesday as a member of the British armed forces’ rugby team was discovered deceased in the Brittany region of France, where the ongoing World Defence Rugby competition is taking place. The announcement was made by a local prosecutor.

The incident came to light when the player was reported as missing, prompting a search operation. Subsequently, his lifeless body was located along a rugged stretch of coastline in Dinard, a popular northern Brittany coastal town, as confirmed by local prosecutor Fabrice Tremel in a statement to AFP.

Identification of the player was swiftly established by two coaches affiliated with his team, which has been stationed in Dinard for the duration of the tournament. Notably, the discovery coincided with the moment when the team officially reported his absence, according to a report by Ouest France.

Providing insight into the matter, Tremel conveyed to the media: ‘Concurrently with the uncovering of the body, the English rugby military team alerted the Saint-Malo police station about the vanishing of one of their players.’

‘The two coaches have positively identified the body.’

Initial indications suggest the player’s demise could be attributed to an accidental fall, although an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday to ascertain the precise cause of death, Tremel disclosed.

The event in question, known as the World Defence Rugby competition, and alternatively referred to as the World Military Rugby Championship, has brought together military squads from twelve allied nations. This championship is currently underway across twenty-six venues in Brittany until September 10, featuring the participation of 500 players and staff members.

In the most recent match, the British team emerged victorious against Spain in the concluding group-stage encounter. With this win, they advance to the semi-final, where they are set to face Fiji on the upcoming Sunday.