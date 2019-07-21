British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days: statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - British Airways suspended flights to Cairo for seven days starting Saturday as a precaution to allow for an assessment of security there, the airline said in a statement.

"We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment," the statement said.

(Reporting by Lena Masri)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.