Britain's upper house of parliament votes in favour of staying in EU's single market

May 09, 2018

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's upper house of parliament on Tuesday inflicted another defeat on Prime Minister Theresa May's government, voting in favour of staying in the European Union's single market.

The House of Lords voted 245 to 218 in favour of the amendment to the government's key Brexit blueprint that will sever political, financial and legal ties with the EU.

The amendment is opposed by the government and can potentially be overturned in parliament's lower chamber, where May has a slim majority.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by David Milliken)

Updated Date: May 09, 2018 01:08 AM

