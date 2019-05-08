Britain's Prince Charles: joyous to have another grandson

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles, in Berlin on the first day of a trip to Germany, drew laughter and applause on Tuesday when he expressed delight at having become a grandfather to another baby.

"It is a great joy for me to be here, especially as the grandfather of a new grandson," he said in German at a reception held in his honour. Charles' daughter-in-law Meghan, wife of Prince Harry, gave birth to a boy on Monday.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Frances Kerry)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.