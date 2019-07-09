Britain's next prime minister: Contenders Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt gear up for television debate

London: The two contenders to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May will be squaring off in their only head-to-head debate in the campaign.

The television debate on Tuesday between front-runner Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt comes after numerous events around the country in which the candidates took questions individually from Conservative Party members.

They are voting to choose a new party leader who will automatically become prime minister.

Hunt's supporters have expressed frustration at the reluctance of Johnson to take part in the direct debate, and hope that this debate offers a chance to turn the contest around.

But it comes late in the campaign: ballot papers have already gone out to the party's estimated 180,000 members, and many people will already have voted.

That means that the impact may be limited even if Hunt's performance is strong.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.