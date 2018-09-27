Britain's May says Brexit vote was not rejection of multilateralism

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday the Brexit vote to leave the European Union was not a rejection of multilateralism, but a demand for accountability.

"The vote by the British people to leave the EU was not a rejection of multilateralism or international cooperation. It was a clear demand for decisions and accountability to lie closer to home," May said in her address to the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

"I believe the role of leadership in these circumstances is clear: it is delivering on the democratic wishes of our people and international cooperation working with allies and partners in pursuit of our shared values," May said.

(Reporting by William James; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.