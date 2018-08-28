Britain's May discusses Syria and Turkish economy with Erdogan

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants Turkey's economy to flourish and would welcome a visit from its finance minister, British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said, after she spoke to President Tayyip Erdogan by phone on Monday.

The two leaders also discussed concerns about escalating military action by the Syrian regime in northwest Syria and the possibility of the further use of chemical weapons, according to a statement.

(Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Andrew Roche)

