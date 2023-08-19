World

Britain warns of possible attacks in Denmark following Quran burnings by anti-Islam activists

The UK and US governments had previously warned of possible attacks in neighbouring Sweden, which raised its terrorism alert to the second highest level on Thursday

FP Staff Last Updated:August 19, 2023 10:02:04 IST
Britain warns of possible attacks in Denmark following Quran burnings by anti-Islam activists

A Danish flag flies in front of the foreign ministry in Copenhagen, Denmark. Reuters.

Britain on Friday asked its citizens to be vigilant when travelling to Denmark due to possible attacks, following Quran burnings by anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden that have outraged Muslims across the world.

The UK and US governments had previously warned of possible attacks in neighbouring Sweden, which raised its terrorism alert to the second highest level on Thursday.

“Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Denmark. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by foreigners,” the British foreign ministry warned in an updated travel advice.

Related Articles

How

How India and Muslim world joined hands to protest Western prejudice against oriental religious sensitivities

How

Migrant boat crossing Channel from France capsizes, at least six dead

The authorities in Denmark have successfully disrupted a number of planned attacks and made a number of arrests, it added.

Sweden has also said it thwarted attacks after Quran burnings and other acts against Islam’s holiest text outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.

Earlier on Friday, Sweden’s government said it had tightened security at embassies and other missions due to an increase in threats against Swedish interests abroad.

Both Danish and Swedish governments have condemned the burnings and are considering amending laws that could stop them but critics at home say such moves need to preserve freedom of speech that is protected in their constitutions.

Published on: August 19, 2023 10:02:04 IST

TAGS:

also read

On This Day: India triumphs over Great Britain at 1948 London Olympics to win fourth consecutive hockey gold
Hockey

On This Day: India triumphs over Great Britain at 1948 London Olympics to win fourth consecutive hockey gold

Balbir Singh Senior scored a brace as India defeated Great Britain 4-0 in the men's hockey final at the Empire Stadium to win its fourth consecutive gold medal — and its first as an independent nation.

FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain's turmoil a thing of the past as La Roja face Sweden in semi-final
Football

FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain's turmoil a thing of the past as La Roja face Sweden in semi-final

Spain will face Sweden in a semifinal match on Tuesday at Auckland's Eden Park, with the winner advancing to play either England or co-host Australia in the championship match.

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden down favourites Japan 2-1 to qualify for semi-finals
Football

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden down favourites Japan 2-1 to qualify for semi-finals

Sweden eliminated Japan 2-1 in Friday's quarter-final. With Japan out of the lineup, this year's World Cup will crown a first-time winner.