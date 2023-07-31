Britain train Ukraine commandos to capture Crimea before Christmas

British troops are providing training to an elite Ukrainian commando brigade. The objective of this training is to incapacitate Russian forces and recapture Crimea before the Christmas. Over 2,000 soldiers have gathered in a remote location on Dartmoor to participate in specialised exercises.

According to the Daily Express report, the operation is planned to involve a combination of air, land, and sea strikes. Ukrainian commandos will employ advanced technology to disrupt and paralyse Russian troops. Armored units will be involved in breaking through defences, with additional support coming from a new supply of long-range missiles from the UK, US, and Germany.

Earlier, Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian intelligence chief, said that their forces will enter Crimea “soon.”

The training is conducted at Battle Camp in Okehampton, Devon, and is exclusively closed to all other military units and the general public. The Royal Marines from 42 Commando are overseeing the training, which includes long-approach marches and commando attacks using live ammunition at night.

A senior UK military source emphasised the use of agile NATO tactics to enable Ukrainian troops to “shape the battle space” before launching decisive strikes against the enemy. However, it is acknowledged that the success of the operation will depend on the Ukrainian forces’ ability to adapt swiftly and overcome challenges.

Experts believe that the goal of retaking Crimea is aligned with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s objective of removing all occupiers from Ukrainian soil. He believes that a rapid blitzkrieg strike might not be sufficient unless Russian forces are considerably weakened. However, continuous attacks on the Kerch bridge and other strategic locations could eventually undermine Russia’s control over Crimea.

With inputs from agencies