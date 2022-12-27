Britain to stop publishing Covid R figures as viral cases dip

London: The United Kingdom will stop publishing the Covid-19 R number that is a measure of how quickly the viral disease is spreading among the population, with the administration saying it was not needed anymore thanks to effective vaccines and drugs.

The R number, or “reproduction number”, has been a staple of coronavirus data bulletins over the last three years. An R value of greater than 1 indicates that Covid-19 cases are increasing. When the R number records 2, for example, it indicates that a person with Covid-19 will infect two other people.

“Now that vaccines and therapeutics have allowed us to move to a phase where we are living with Covid-19, with surveillance scaled down but still closely monitored through a number of different indicators, the publication of this specific data is no longer necessary,” UK Health Security Agency Chief Data Scientist Nick Watkins said in a statement.

The R range for England was 1-1.2 as of Friday, the final release of such data. Although Covid-19 cases have been increasing in the last few weeks, they are significantly lower than during a peak in July of around 30,000 cases a day in England alone.

“All data publications are kept under constant review and this modelling data can be reintroduced promptly if needed, for example, if a new Variant of Concern was to be identified,” Watkins added.

The United Kingdom will continue to publish its weekly flu and Covid-19 surveillance report and infection surveys, the government said.

