Britain to stop publishing Covid R figures as viral cases dip
The R range for England was 1-1.2 as of Friday, the final release of such data. Although Covid-19 cases have been increasing in the last few weeks, they are significantly lower than during a peak in July of around 30,000 cases a day in England alone
London: The United Kingdom will stop publishing the Covid-19 R number that is a measure of how quickly the viral disease is spreading among the population, with the administration saying it was not needed anymore thanks to effective vaccines and drugs.
The R number, or “reproduction number”, has been a staple of coronavirus data bulletins over the last three years. An R value of greater than 1 indicates that Covid-19 cases are increasing. When the R number records 2, for example, it indicates that a person with Covid-19 will infect two other people.
“Now that vaccines and therapeutics have allowed us to move to a phase where we are living with Covid-19, with surveillance scaled down but still closely monitored through a number of different indicators, the publication of this specific data is no longer necessary,” UK Health Security Agency Chief Data Scientist Nick Watkins said in a statement.
The R range for England was 1-1.2 as of Friday, the final release of such data. Although Covid-19 cases have been increasing in the last few weeks, they are significantly lower than during a peak in July of around 30,000 cases a day in England alone.
“All data publications are kept under constant review and this modelling data can be reintroduced promptly if needed, for example, if a new Variant of Concern was to be identified,” Watkins added.
The United Kingdom will continue to publish its weekly flu and Covid-19 surveillance report and infection surveys, the government said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Firstpost Podcast| Explained: Is COVID-19 back in China?
On 19th December, Chinese authorities confirmed two COVID-19 related deaths. Horrifying but unconfirmed images and videos are circulating in the social media; is world on the verge of a new COVID wave? Tune in for a detailed analysis
China struggles to track COVID-19 cases as infection surges amid easing anti-virus controls
With mass-PCR testing no longer obligatory and people with mild symptoms allowed to recuperate at home rather than in one of the field hospitals that became notorious for overcrowding and poor hygiene, it has grown more difficult to gauge the true number of cases
Nursing homes in China struggle to keep elderly residents safe from COVID-19 wave
Experts fear the country is ill-equipped to manage the 'exit wave' of infections as it presses ahead with the reopening, with millions of vulnerable elderly people still not fully vaccinated