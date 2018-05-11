You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Britain says it supports Israel's right to defend itself against Iran

World Reuters May 11, 2018 00:11:33 IST

Britain says it supports Israel's right to defend itself against Iran

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain supports Israel's right to defend itself against Iranian aggression, Prime Minister Theresa May told her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Thursday.

Israel said it had attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria on Thursday after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time in the most extensive military exchange ever between the two adversaries.

"The Prime Minister condemned the Iranian rocket attacks against Israeli forces, and said we strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself against Iranian aggression," May's office said in a statement.

The confrontation came two days after the United States announced its withdrawal, with Israel's encouragement, from a 2015 nuclear accord with Iran.

Netanyahu said Israel's air strikes were appropriate because Iran had "crossed a red line".

The British statement said May and Netanyahu "agreed it was vital for the international community to continue working together to counter Iran’s destabilising regional activity, and for Russia to use its influence in Syria to prevent further Iranian attacks".

The British statement added that May had "reiterated our position on the Iran nuclear deal, noting that we and our European partners remain firmly committed to ensuring the deal is upheld, as the best way of preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon".

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 00:11 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores