Britain, Poland to build two new temporary villages in Ukraine at estimated cost of $12.3 million

London: The United Kingdom and Poland will build two temporary villages in western and central Ukraine to provide accommodation for those forced out of their homes by Russia’s brutal invasion of the country, the British government said on Tuesday.

UK also as an initial pay-out pledged 10 million pounds (or $12.3 million) in funding the villages to be built in the war-torn country.

Nearly 118,000 Ukrainians have been hosted by British families as part of the UK government’s response to Russia’s February 2022 invasion, but some Ukrainians are finding it increasingly difficult to get permanent housing in either Ukraine or neighbouring countries where they have been forced to seek asylum to escape from the ravages of war.

Britain’s government has said the villages in Lviv in western Ukraine and Poltava in central Ukraine would be able to house more than 700 people, a fraction of the millions either displaced in Ukraine or who have fled the country.

“For the past year, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has continued to target civilian homes and infrastructure, with the Ukrainian people paying a heavy price,” British foreign minister James Cleverly said in a statement to British Parliament.

“This new UK-Poland partnership will help bring light, heat and homes to those most in need,” the British foreign minister elaborated.

Since the war on Ukraine began in February 2022, Britain has been at the forefront of condemning Russia’s invasion of its neighbour as well as supplying crucial weapons, battle tanks and other military aid to Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has visited Kyiv on more than one occasion to extend support to the war ravaged nation.

