Britain opens seven investigations into Russia's RT news channel

World Reuters Apr 18, 2018 23:45:06 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's media regulator said it had opened seven investigations into whether Russian news channel RT had broken impartiality rules in broadcasts made since a Russian double-agent was poisoned in the English city of Salisbury last month.

The regulator Ofcom had warned that RT producer TV Novosti could lose its right to broadcast in Britain if it failed its "fit and proper" test.

RT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 23:45 PM

