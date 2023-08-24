BRICS Summit: UN chief calls for multipolar world order

Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, emphasised the need for global governance reforms on Thursday so that it reflects the power and economic ties of today rather than those that existed in 1945, when the institutions were first established.

At a news conference during the 15th BRICS meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, Guterres stressed that the Security Council and the Bretton Woods system are the two areas that need reforming most.

“The world has changed and so global governance must change with it. It must represent today’s power and economic relations and not the power and economic relations of 1945. That is why I have been advocating deep reforms to make global frameworks truly universal and representative of today’s realities,” Guterres said.

He further stressed having more inclusive institutions and making sure that they reassume true universal character.

“We need more inclusive institutions at every level, including greater representation of women and young people.

But all these in the context in which I believe two areas require a particularly important reform effort. One is the Security Council, the second, the Bretton Woods system,” Guterres said.

He added, “If we are not able to reform our institutions and make sure that they reassume true universal character, we risk fragmentation, and fragmentation could be one day a factor of confrontation. And we also need a new social contract based on respect for all human rights, social, cultural, economic and political. We need to act in solidarity and with greater urgency in several future defining areas”.

On Thursday in Johannesburg, the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue were held.

Following the ceremony, the presidents of the BRICS countries and other friendly nations convened in Johannesburg for a family photo.

In the South African capital on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue.

PM Modi stated during his remarks that the BRICS countries and all friendly countries participating at the conference can strengthen a multipolar world.

In addition, PM Modi thanked the leaders and people of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates on becoming full members of the BRICS and noted that India has always backed the organization’s growth.

(With agency inputs)