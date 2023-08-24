BRICS Summit: Russia accuses West of violating Russian part of grain deal

Sergei Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia, stated on Thursday that there were no indications that the West would uphold the portion of the Black Sea grain deal that affected Russia.

After a three-day meeting of the BRICS group of developing countries, Lavrov stated: “For now, we don’t see these signs (of grain deal implementation)” at a news conference in Johannesburg.

In order to discuss the agreement, Lavrov stated that he would meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres later on Thursday.

Moscow withdrew from the agreement, which permitted the sale of grain from Black Sea ports in Ukraine, last month, claiming that the international community had failed to ensure that Russia could also transport its own grain and fertiliser shipments under the agreement due to the consequences of western sanctions.

The accord, which was mediated by the UN and Turkey in July 2022, sought to address high increases in food prices around the world that were mostly brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Major grain exporters include both Russia and Ukraine.

(With agency inputs)