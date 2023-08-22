Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, for the three-day BRICS Summit 2023.

Members of the Indian diaspora greeted the Prime Minister upon his arrival at the Johannesburg airport.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson recollected the key elements of PM Modi’s visit right after he landed.

Before embarking for Johannesburg, PM Modi in post on X, formerly called Twitter, said besides the summit he would also be taking part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events.

“The Summit will give the platform to discuss issues of concern for the Global South and other areas of development” he said.

The key highlight of this year’s summit is the expansion of grouping which holds a strong influence in the developing world with as many as 40 countries expressing interest to join the bloc.

The Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi with warm slogans of Vande Mataram.

The Indian community in South Africa is “excited” on his arrival and looks to his stay in South Africa.

BRICS Summit 2023: Date & Venue

The BRICS Summit 2023 is being held in Johannesburg from 22 to 24 August.

The conference will be held at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

All eyes are on a possible interaction between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit 2023.

The Indian government has not specified if the two leaders will hold a meeting in South Africa. At a media briefing on Monday, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra only said the schedule of the Prime Minister’s bilateral meetings is being finalised.

“We have a positive intent and an open mind when it comes to BRICS expansion,” Kwatra said.