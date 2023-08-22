BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi lands in Johannesburg, meets Indian diaspora| WATCH
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, for the three-day BRICS Summit 2023.
PM Shri @narendramodi arrives to a ceremonial welcome at Waterkloof Air Force Base, South Africa. https://t.co/dm2wMY6P1F
— BJP (@BJP4India) August 22, 2023
Members of the Indian diaspora greeted the Prime Minister upon his arrival at the Johannesburg airport.
People of Indian community welcome PM Modi on his arrival in Johannesburg, South Africa. https://t.co/SMOFhIGIUl
— BJP (@BJP4India) August 22, 2023
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson recollected the key elements of PM Modi’s visit right after he landed.
Know more about the broad elements of his three-day visit. pic.twitter.com/B3IiM2KhI9
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 22, 2023
Before embarking for Johannesburg, PM Modi in post on X, formerly called Twitter, said besides the summit he would also be taking part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events.
“The Summit will give the platform to discuss issues of concern for the Global South and other areas of development” he said.
Leaving for South Africa to take part in the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg. I will also take part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events. The Summit will give the platform to discuss issues of concern for the Global South and other areas of…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2023
The key highlight of this year’s summit is the expansion of grouping which holds a strong influence in the developing world with as many as 40 countries expressing interest to join the bloc.
The Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi with warm slogans of Vande Mataram.
#WATCH | Members of the Indian diaspora cheer as PM Modi lands in Johannesburg, South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS summit pic.twitter.com/ofX5vx3Y3H
— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023
The Indian community in South Africa is “excited” on his arrival and looks to his stay in South Africa.
Indian diaspora in South Africa is excited to welcome PM Modi! pic.twitter.com/7E8SXuIs9J
— BJP (@BJP4India) August 22, 2023
BRICS Summit 2023: Date & Venue
The BRICS Summit 2023 is being held in Johannesburg from 22 to 24 August.
The conference will be held at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
All eyes are on a possible interaction between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit 2023.
The Indian government has not specified if the two leaders will hold a meeting in South Africa. At a media briefing on Monday, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra only said the schedule of the Prime Minister’s bilateral meetings is being finalised.
“We have a positive intent and an open mind when it comes to BRICS expansion,” Kwatra said.
