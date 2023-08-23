BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi announces India's full support for expansion of group
During his speech, PM Modi said that BRICS will become future-ready only when the world's society thinks and prepares itself for the future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg where he announced that India will support an expansion of the group.
“In around two decades, BRICS has undertaken a long and magnificent journey. In this journey, we made numerous achievements,” the Indian Prime Minister said.
#WATCH | India fully supports the expansion of BRICS, we welcome moving forward with consensus on this: PM Modi at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit pic.twitter.com/37CB4H3U0l
— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
“To make BRICS a future-ready organisation, we will need to make our respective societies also future-ready, and technology will play an important role in this,” he said.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg
“To make BRICS a future-ready organisation, we will need to make our respective societies also future-ready, and technology will play an important role in this…” pic.twitter.com/wd4yluSm1j
— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
Talking about India’s contribution to BRICS, PM Modi said, “To give a new path to the BRICS agenda, India had put forth suggestions on issues such as railway research network, close cooperation between MSMEs, online BRICS database and startup firms. I am happy that a lot of progress was made on these issues.”
VIDEO | “To give a new path to the BRICS agenda, India had put forth suggestions on issues such as railway research network, close cooperation between MSMEs, online BRICS database and startup firms. I am happy that a lot of progress was made on these issues,” says PM Modi at… pic.twitter.com/Nl9UGxLZrD
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2023
The BRICS leaders are at Sandton Convention Centre for BRICS Plenary Session, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
