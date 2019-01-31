Brexit withdrawal deal not open for renegotiation - EU's Tusk

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is sticking to the Brexit withdrawal agreement, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted on Wednesday, in what he said was a message to British Prime Minister Theresa May.

"The Withdrawal Agreement is not open for renegotiation. Yesterday, we found out what the UK doesn't want. But we still don’t know what the UK does want," he said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

