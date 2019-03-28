Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ministers among potential contenders to replace British PM

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement that she will step down if parliament approves her Brexit deal fires the starting gun on the race to replace her.

Here is a list of potential contenders to take over as Conservative party leader and therefore prime minister:

Sajid Javid

A former investment banker and the son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver, the 49-year-old Javid is the face of a modern, multi-cultural and meritocratic Britain.

On the economically liberal wing of the Conservative Party, Javid voted for Britain to stay in the EU in 2016.

Since being appointed interior minister in April 2018, he has earned respect for his handling of a scandal over the treatment of the children of Caribbean immigrants, known as the Windrush generation.

However, he was recently criticised in liberal circles for stripping a teenage mother who ran away to join the Islamic State group of her British nationality.

Jeremy Hunt

The foreign minister supported remaining in the EU but has been highly critical of what he calls the "arrogant" approach taken by Brussels.

A former businessman who speaks fluent Japanese, the 52-year-old is a resilient politician, having headed up the National Health Service for six years during a funding crisis.

He replaced Johnson as Britain's chief diplomat. Softly spoken and measured, Hunt is calm under fire and has gradually seen his power and influence in cabinet rise.

Boris Johnson

A former mayor of London, "Boris" or "BoJo", was a key figure in the 2016 Brexit campaign but failed in his bid to become prime minister in the aftermath as ally Michael Gove withdrew his support at the last minute.

May appointed Johnson as foreign minister but he quickly drew attention for all the wrong reasons, including a series of diplomatic gaffes.

He became increasingly uncomfortable with the government's Brexit strategy before resigning in July.

Charismatic and popular with grassroots Conservatives, the 54-year-old has also earned plenty of enemies within the party for his behaviour.

He separated from his second wife in September and has a new girlfriend. He has recently lost weight and trimmed back his trademark mop of blond hair.

Michael Gove

Brexit campaigner Gove initially supported Johnson's leadership bid in 2016 but at the last minute announced his own intention to run, causing both men to lose out to May.

"Whatever charisma is, I don't have it," he admitted in the race in which he came third.

After a year in the political wilderness, he was appointed environment minister in June 2017 and has stayed in the headlines with a series of eco-friendly policy announcements.

Equally active in his previous justice and education briefs, he is a minister who likes to see through radical new policies.

Following a series of resignations, the cerebral 51-year-old is now undeniably the leading eurosceptic in government.

David Lidington

May's de facto deputy prime minister is a powerful insider who has overseen some of the most important talks with parliament leaders in an effort to get the Brexit deal through.

Lidington is a Brexit proponent who is well-respected for his diplomatic skills.

He is seen as a consensus-builder who emerged as possible interim replacement for May who could see through the current crisis and then give way to a permanent leader once a new Brexit is set in place.

The 62-year-old played down the speculation on Sunday.

"I don't think that I've any wish to take over from the PM," he told reporters.

Outsiders

Amber Rudd, 55, the work and pensions secretary, is an ardent Remainer inside the cabinet. May made Rudd her successor as interior minister but she was forced to resign over the Windrush scandal.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, 49, leads the backbench Conservative eurosceptics and is therefore a highly influential figure. Exceptionally straight-laced, he is an unlikely social media phenomenon. He has indicated support for Johnson.

Andrea Leadsom, 55, came second to May in the 2016 contest to replace David Cameron. She is the leader of the House of Commons -- responsible for bringing government business before the chamber -- and is a staunch Brexiteer.

Others include international development minister Penny Mordaunt, former Brexit secretary David Davis, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox and finance minister Philip Hammond.

