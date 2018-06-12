You are here:
Brexit secretary Davis to put his name to 'compromise customs amendment' - BBC editor

World Reuters Jun 12, 2018 03:05:42 IST

(Reuters) - Brexit secretary David Davis will put his name to the "compromise customs amendment" on Wednesday when UK lawmakers vote on amendments to the European Union withdrawal bill, the BBC's political editor said on Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May, underlining the fear that pro-EU Conservative rebels could vote against the government, had earlier urged her party to unify and vote against changes to her Brexit blueprint. Lawmakers are due to vote on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The government could still be defeated in the vote, the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

