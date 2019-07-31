Brexit minister Barclay tells Barnier UK will leave EU on Oct 31 with or without deal

(Reuters) - The UK's Brexit minister Stephen Barclay spoke to the European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday and told him he wants a deal but will leave the bloc on Oct. 31 with or without one.

"Spoke to Michel Barnier today and made our position clear: We want a deal but are leaving the EU on October 31 with or without one," he said in a tweet https://bit.ly/2YfywgZ.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

