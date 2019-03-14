Brexit in dates: From 'Leave' shock in 2016 to rejection of no-deal departure, key events of UK's journey out of EU

London: From the shock Brexit referendum result to this week's crunch votes in parliament, here are the milestones on the UK's rocky road out of the European Union after 46 years.

Britain votes to leave

In a referendum on 23 June, 2016, Britons choose to end their membership of the 28-nation EU by a narrow 52 percent to 48 percent.

Conservative prime minister David Cameron, who called the referendum and led the Remain campaign, resigns.

May becomes prime minister

Theresa May, the remain-backing interior minister, becomes prime minister on 13 July.

On 17 January, 2017, May sets out her Brexit strategy, saying Britain will leave Europe's single market to allow it to control EU immigration.

"No deal for Britain is better than a bad deal," she insists.

Exit process triggered

On 13 March, Britain's parliament approves a bill empowering May to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty which lays out the process for leaving the union.

With a letter to EU President Donald Tusk formally announcing Britain's intention to leave, the government starts a two-year timetable for withdrawal on 29 March, 2019.

Lost majority

In a bid to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations, May calls a snap election for 8 June, 2017.

Her gamble backfires, with her Conservatives losing their parliamentary majority. They are forced to strike a deal for support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.

First terms agreed

London and the EU reach an outline agreement on 8 December, 2017 on three key areas: Britain's financial settlement to the union, citizens' rights and the Irish border.

EU leaders green-light the next stage of Brexit talks, including on trade relations after the split.

A bill enacting the decision to leave the EU becomes law on 26 June, 2018.

Top ministers quit

On 6 July, 2018, May wins agreement from her warring cabinet to pursue "a UK-EU free trade area" and strong alignment with the EU after Brexit.

Two days later, eurosceptic Brexit minister David Davis quits, saying May is giving "too much away too easily".

Foreign minister Boris Johnson, another key Brexiteer, follows suit on 9 July.

Draft deal agreed

In November, May's office says negotiators have reached a draft divorce agreement with the EU and, after hours of heated debate, her cabinet backs the agreement.

But four ministers, including new Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, quit in protest.

EU leaders approve the accord within a few weeks. "This is the only deal possible," says European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Renegotiation attempt

May's deal faces intense criticism in parliament over the "backstop" provision to prevent checks on the Irish border.

On 10 December, May postpones a parliament vote on the deal due the following day, fearing a heavy defeat, but EU leaders reject substantive renegotiation.

Leadership vote

On 12 December, enough Conservative MPs are unhappy with May's party leadership to trigger a confidence vote, but she wins by 200 to 117.

British MPs reject deal

Parliament finally votes on the withdrawal agreement on 15 January.

With opposition parties and scores of Conservatives opposing it for various reasons, MPs vote by 432 to 202 against the deal, the worst defeat for a government in modern British political history.

Government survives vote

Main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn calls a vote of no confidence in the government on 16 January.

The government wins by 325 to 306 votes, as May's Conservatives rally round. She pledges to work with opposition leaders to find a Brexit breakthrough.

MPs rally behind amended deal

On 29 January 29, British MPs vote to send May back to Brussels to renegotiate the backstop but the EU immediately says the deal is not open to renegotiation.

Week of decisive votes

On 12 March, British MPs vote by an overwhelming 391 to 242 against the deal, even after May and Juncker said they agreed "legally binding changes" to some of the most contentious issues.

A day later, MPs vote to reject a no-deal Brexit. MPs will again vote on 14 March on whether to ask the EU for an extension to the planned departure date of 29 March.

