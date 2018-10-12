Brexit backstop talks likely to continue till November - British PM

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between Britain and the European Union on the crucial question of how to avoid a hard border in Ireland are likely to continue until November, British Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday diplomats told Reuters that British and EU negotiators were making headway on the Irish border and hoped for a Brexit deal breakthrough on Monday.

Speaking to Northern Ireland journalists at her Downing Street office, May also said she expected immigration to be a significant issue in talks.

Asked whether she thought the Democratic Unionist Party - a Northern Irish group whose 10 members of parliament she depends on to pass legislation - might withdraw their support over the border issue, May said: "The DUP will do what the DUP will do."

