Brett Kavanaugh accuser demands FBI investigation into own allegation before testifying for US congressional committee

Washington: A woman, who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the nominee for the US Supreme Court Judge, of sexual assault, on Wednesday demanded an FBI investigation into her allegation before presenting herself to a Congressional committee for testimony.

The late-night development appeared to have put in jeopardy the Congressional hearing on 24 September, when both the woman — Christine Blasey Ford, and Judge Kavanaugh are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford had said the incident took place when they were in high school, almost 36 years ago.

Jugde Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and said he was ready to testify before the Senate judiciary committee.

Speaking through her lawyers, Ford said the FBI investigation should be "the first step" before she is put "on national television to relive this traumatic and harrowing incident".

In the letter addressed to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Ford's attorneys argue that "a full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions". The letter was reported by CNN.

The Republicans, however, appeared to be going ahead with the scheduled Congressional hearing.

"Well, here's the plan, is to allow Ford, if she chooses to come before the committee, next Monday. Publicly or privately, I want her to be heard. I don't want her to be shut out, and if she wants to do it privately, that's fine with me," Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News on Wednesday.

He said Judge Kavanaugh will also be given a chance to respond. "We'll listen to what they have to say, compare everything in the record against a single allegation, and we'll make our decision on Wednesday," Graham said.

"This is going to go forward on Monday. I think this imminently fair, and what's happened to Judge Kavanaugh, in my view, throughout the entire process, has been pretty disgusting," he added.