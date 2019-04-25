Brazil's vice president to visit China, top trading partner, next month

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Wednesday he will travel to China on May 16, staying for 10 days with stops in Beijing and Shanghai.

Mourao, a former general who is seen as a moderate in the far-right government of Jair Bolsonaro, has recently become embroiled in a nasty war-of-words with the president's sons, who are both influential lawmakers.

In comparison with Bolsonaro, who often criticized China's large role in Brazil's economy during his presidential campaign, Mourao has taken a more pragmatic approach toward his country's top trading partner, seeking to maintain commercial ties.

Mourao's visit to the world's second-largest economy should mark the reactivation of the Sino-Brazilian Bilateral Cooperation Commission. Additionally, there is also hope that new meat export permits may be announced during the visit, according to Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Tom Brown)

