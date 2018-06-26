Football world cup 2018

Brazil's Temer to press Pence on U.S. treatment of migrant families

World Reuters Jun 26, 2018 05:06:41 IST

BRASILIA (Reuters) - President Michel Temer will press U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during his two-day visit to Brazil on cases of Brazilian children separated from their parents upon trying to enter the United States, a Brazilian diplomat said on Monday.

Pence will hold bilateral talks with Temer and other Brazilian officials on Tuesday. On Wednesday he is scheduled to visit an Amazon jungle city where refugees from Venezuela are being housed. He will travel to Ecuador Wednesday afternoon.

Temer "will express his worries about the treatment" of about 50 Brazilian children who were separated from their parents as part of the Trump administration's policy of seeking to detain and prosecute anyone accused of entering the country illegally, said Brazilian diplomat Fernando Magalhaes during a Monday foreign ministry briefing in Brasilia.

In an about-face last week, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order that ended the separations at the U.S.-Mexico border, but reuniting children with parents has proven troublesome.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Tom Brown)

Jun 26, 2018

