Brazil's population growth lowest in last decade since 1872, census shows

Brazil’s population growth chart has witnessed a flatline over the past decade with the country recording the slowest growth since 1872, government statistics revealed on Wednesday.

The largest nation in Latin America had 203,062,512 inhabitants in August 2022, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IGBE) said, 6.5 per cent higher than the last census in 2010 but below the 213.3 million projected in 2021.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Population Fund had estimated earlier that Brazil was the world’s seventh most populous country in mid-2023.

Population growth per year between 2010 to 2022 reached just a little above 0.52 per cent. This is the lowest since the series started in 1872. Brazil’s population growth has been slowing since the 1960s. IGBE says that a poor growth in population growth reflects lower birth rates in a country.

“In 2022, the annual growth rate has been reduced to less than half of what it was in 2010 (1.17%),” census technical coordinator Luciano Duarte said in a statement.

The country’s southeast region remains the most densely populated region, hosting some 41.8 per cent of its entire population or 84.8 million people. Brazil’s largest cities, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, are located in this region.

The least populated region is the country’s center-west, known for its huge agricultural output, with 16.3 million people, the IBGE added.

Brazil traditionally releases a new census every ten years, but the one scheduled for 2020 was postponed to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of government funding.

