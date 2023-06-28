Brazil's population growth lowest in last decade since 1872, census shows
The country's southeast region remains the most densely populated region, hosting some 41.8 per cent of its entire population or 84.8 million people. Brazil's largest cities, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, are located in this region
Brazil’s population growth chart has witnessed a flatline over the past decade with the country recording the slowest growth since 1872, government statistics revealed on Wednesday.
The largest nation in Latin America had 203,062,512 inhabitants in August 2022, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IGBE) said, 6.5 per cent higher than the last census in 2010 but below the 213.3 million projected in 2021.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Population Fund had estimated earlier that Brazil was the world’s seventh most populous country in mid-2023.
Related Articles
Population growth per year between 2010 to 2022 reached just a little above 0.52 per cent. This is the lowest since the series started in 1872. Brazil’s population growth has been slowing since the 1960s. IGBE says that a poor growth in population growth reflects lower birth rates in a country.
“In 2022, the annual growth rate has been reduced to less than half of what it was in 2010 (1.17%),” census technical coordinator Luciano Duarte said in a statement.
The country’s southeast region remains the most densely populated region, hosting some 41.8 per cent of its entire population or 84.8 million people. Brazil’s largest cities, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, are located in this region.
The least populated region is the country’s center-west, known for its huge agricultural output, with 16.3 million people, the IBGE added.
Brazil traditionally releases a new census every ten years, but the one scheduled for 2020 was postponed to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of government funding.
With inputs from Reuters
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: The many legal woes of Brazil former president Jair Bolsonaro
The latest case against former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stems from his attacks on the country’s voting system, which he made in a meeting in July last year
Brazil’s ‘Sea of Mirrors’ exhibition stuns with its homage to nature
Brazil opened its digital exhibition called 'Mar de Espelhos' or 'Sea of Mirrors' on Thursday (15 June) at Aquario in Rio de Janeiro. The show mixes mirrors, nature and the universe to provide a visually striking experience for visitors