Recently, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro used his invite to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in the UK to upload a video in which he can be seen boasting about how cheap the fuel is in Brazil when compared to the fuel price in London.

In the video, he can be seen standing at a London petrol station, and he points out that the fuel price in London is double the price of fuel in many states of Brazil. He went on to say that Brazil has the cheapest fuel in the world. In the video, the electronic board shows the fuel price to be 1.61 pound sterling. The clip was posted a night before the Queen’s funeral.

This video has been shared on Twitter by Sky News with the caption, “Brazil’s president used his trip to the UK for the Queen’s funeral to stop at a petrol station and post a video about the cost of fuel.”

Brazil’s president used his trip to the UK for the Queen’s funeral to stop at a petrol station and post a video about the cost of fuel. Read more: https://t.co/AuPaTqQhr8 pic.twitter.com/5hYzKDCcOC — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 20, 2022



A user pointed out that elections are due in Brazil, so he is trying to win the votes by claiming that he has reduced the fuel prices. The user added that the basic wage in Brazil is low, so the fuel price is high for its citizens.

Elections coming up in Brazil 🇧🇷 he’s trying to gain votes by saying he’s reduced the cost of petrol here in Brazil, but in fact the basic wage in Brazil is only around £130 month. A litre of petrol here 76p and that’s high. — Steven Reeve (@SteveR45907587) September 20, 2022



The video attracted a lot of criticism and some people even compared him to Donald Trump by calling him “Brazilian Trump” in the comment section.

Brazilian TRUMP!!!!! — Paul S. Rego (@Paulrego1172) September 20, 2022



Some users also said that the Brazilian President was disrespecting the Queen and the UK through his video.

He disrespect queen and uk at this time and he big idoit — lisa mcnab (@6d75554a3afe4ec) September 20, 2022



A commentator wrote that he shouldn’t have been invited to the funeral, and that he hopefully gets out of the office after next month.

This far right clown should not have been invited here. Hopefully he’ll be out of office after next month — RealSK (@StratTwo) September 20, 2022



An individual stated that the 1.61 Pound Sterling is not a high price for the fuel, and that it is way cheaper than a lot of areas outside of central London.

£1.61 is high? That’s actually cheaper than a lot of areas outside of central London. — @d_shärpś (@ad_sharps) September 20, 2022



A user wrote that the petrol price is cheap compared to where he lives.

That’s cheap compared to where i am — Brutal Deluxe (@BrutalDeluxe6) September 20, 2022



A person said that the price is cheaper than what he pays for the fuel per litre, and he doesn’t live in the affluent parts of the UK. He added that the price is much lower for those people who have the money to pay for it.

That’s cheaper per litre than what I pay. I don’t live in one of the most affluent parts of the Uk. I see the cost is much lower for those who have the money to pay for it. Outrageous!! #EnoughIsEnough #EnergyCrisis — TheBigMop 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙💛 (@TheBigMop75) September 20, 2022



Brazilians will vote for their president in October. For the first time, the only two candidates with a real chance of winning are a current president and a former president — Jair Bolsonaro, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also known as Lula.

