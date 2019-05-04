Brazil's far-right Bolsonaro nixes U.S. trip in face of protests

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday cancelled a trip to the United States, according to a written statement from his office, after sharp protests against his being honoured as the person of the year by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce.

Because of Bolsonaro's past racist and misogynist remarks, organizers saw multiple venues refuse to host the event. Major sponsors such as Delta Air Lines, The Financial Times and Bain & Co yanked their support of the event, as well.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.