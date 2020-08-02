Brazil’s experts raise alarm as Amazon witnesses 28% more fires in July than a year ago
The National Institute for Space Research recorded 6,803 fires in the Amazon rainforest last month, compared to 5,318 in the same month of 2019.
Brasilia: Fires in the Brazilian Amazon increased 28 percent in July from a year ago, a state agency reported Saturday.
The National Institute for Space Research, which is responsible for monitoring Brazil, said it recorded 6,803 fires in the Amazon rainforest last month, compared to 5,318 in the same month of 2019.
Environmentalists expressed concern at the rise because August traditionally marks the beginning of the fire season in the region. They fear Brazil could repeat the surge seen in fires last August, when 30,900 fires were recorded by the institute.
The sharp increase in fires comes amid domestic and international concern over President Jair Bolsonaro’s calls to clear land in Brazil's Amazon to drive economic development.
Addressing those concerns, on 16 July, the government banned burning in the Pantanal wetlands and the Amazon forest for four months. Bolsonaro also issued an order in May for the military to coordinate environmental actions in the Amazon.
But experts said the fire numbers indicate the government's response is not being effective and also point to the possibility that this year's dry season will be even more prone to fires than last year.
Carlos Nobre, a researcher at the Advanced Studies Institute in the State University of Sao Paulo, said the deforestation index also has remained high this year until July, compared to the last couple of years.
“We can conclude, with data until the end of July, that the effectiveness of government actions to reduce fires and deforestation is low,” he said.
Carlos Rittl, senior fellow at the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies in Germany, also told The Associated Press that trends in the Amazon are worrisome.
“The tendency is that this will be a more dry year than 2019 and this makes it easier for the fire to spread,” he said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Greta Thunberg to donate million-euro prize to organisations helping climate, 'ecocide' refugees
Thunberg was chosen among 136 nominees, from 79 organizations spanning 46 different countries around the world.
Premier League: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson won't return to Brazil in off-season due to coronavirus pandemic
Talking about going back to Brazil in the off-season, Alisson said: "I would not go anyway, even with Liverpool's green light, as it would be a risk for my family."
Global COVID-19 toll crosses 6.02 lakh, cases climb to 1.42 crore; US continues to be worst-hit country
The US alone accounts for over 37 lakh COVID-19 cases, while Brazil has reported 20 lakh and India, 10 lakh.