Brazil's ex-agency officers charged for role in 2022 murder case of British journo Dom Phillips' in Amazon forest

Two former officials from an agency in Brazil have been charged with involvement in the murder of a British freelance journalist who was on work trip with a local source in Amazaon forest.

The police revealed that these ex-officials neglected to act upon prior information regarding the murders of Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

The identities of the former officials have not been disclosed by the authorities, but it was reported by Agencia Brasil, the state news agency, that they are Marcelo Xavier, the former president of Funai, and Alcir Amaral Teixeira, the former vice president.

According to the federal police, during a meeting at Funai in 2019 and through other documented means, the two former officials were aware of the risks faced by agency employees, including Pereira.

However, they failed to take the necessary actions to ensure their protection, ultimately leading to the fatal double homicide.

On June 5, 2022, Phillips and Pereira were last seen on their boat in the Javari Valley, specifically on the Itaquai River, where they disappeared shortly thereafter.

This region lies along the border between Brazil and Peru and is known for housing the world’s largest indigenous communities, as well as illegal activities such as cocaine smuggling, illegal hunting, and fishing operations.

Following their disappearance, their bodies were discovered after 10 days, and the findings from the autopsy report suggested that they had been killed by a combination of firearms and typical hunting ammunition.

According to the police, the murder plot was orchestrated by Ruben Dario da Silva Villar, the leader of a criminal gang.

This was in response to Bruno Pereira’s efforts in inspecting and disrupting illegal fishing operations, which caused financial losses for Villar’s group.

Villar, along with three accomplices, has been charged with the crimes of double homicide and concealing the bodies.

Deceased journalist Phillips was known for his contributions to renowned publications such as The Guardian, The Washington Post, and The Times, was collaborating with Pereira on a book during their ill-fated journey.

Pereira, a former official at Funai, specialized in working with isolated and recently contacted tribes within the federal indigenous affairs agency.

In response to the killings and the government’s reduction in public support for indigenous communities, protests were organized across the country last year.

Local residents and activists participated in these demonstrations, condemning the murders and criticizing the government’s actions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.