Brazil's Bolsonaro unlikely to return to presidential campaign: son

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's front-running presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is unlikely to return to campaigning before the Oct. 7 first-round vote because of the severity of wounds he suffered in a stabbing attack, his son said on Friday.

Flavio Bolsonaro said in a video posted on Facebook that his father was in a "delicate situation and has trouble speaking." He added that the elder Bolsonaro, 63, "probably will not be able to get back in the streets in this campaign. He cannot go to the streets, but we can."

Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed by an assailant on Thursday during a stopover in his right-wing presidential campaign in Minas Gerais state.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.