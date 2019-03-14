Brazil's Bolsonaro, Trump to meet privately in Oval Office next week

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet privately with U.S. leader Donald Trump in the Oval Office during his visit to the White House next Tuesday, Brazil's presidential spokesman said on Wednesday, adding an interpreter will be present.

Bolsonaro, a far-right admirer of the U.S. president, will visit the U.S. capital March 17-20 to speak to investors and meet with Trump, who has invited him to stay at Blair House, a residence usually reserved for high-profile guests, Gen. Otavio Rego Barros told reporters. Barros also said an interview with conservative broadcaster Fox News is on the cards.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.