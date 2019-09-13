You are here:
Brazil's Bolsonaro to rest four more days after surgery

World Reuters Sep 13, 2019 04:12:17 IST

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who recently underwent surgery to treat complications from a stab wound, will spend four more days recovering on the advice of his medical team, the president's spokesman said on Thursday.

The president's recovery is "evolving positively," Otávio Rêgo Barros said in the statement. "However, the medical team ... decided to keep him out of office as head of the executive for another four days from 13 September 2019, in order to provide a longer period of rest."

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Chris Reese)

