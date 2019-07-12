Associate Sponsors


Brazil's Bolsonaro says considering naming son Eduardo as ambassador to U.S.

World Reuters Jul 12, 2019 05:06:11 IST

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he is considering naming his son Eduardo as ambassador to the United States.

Bolsonaro said Eduardo's appointment as ambassador depends on if he would accept. Eduardo is a federal congressman who has been advising his father on foreign affairs.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 05:06:11 IST

