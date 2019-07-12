Brazil's Bolsonaro says considering naming son Eduardo as ambassador to U.S.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he is considering naming his son Eduardo as ambassador to the United States.

Bolsonaro said Eduardo's appointment as ambassador depends on if he would accept. Eduardo is a federal congressman who has been advising his father on foreign affairs.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.