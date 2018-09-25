Brazil's Bolsonaro leads presidential race, but Haddad closing gap -poll

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who remains hospitalized after being stabbed in an assassination attempt this month, maintained his lead for the first-round vote in less than two weeks, but the Workers Party (PT) candidate Fernando Haddad closed the gap in recent days, a poll showed on Monday.

Bolsonaro had 28 percent voter approval in the survey released by the Estado de S.Paulo newspaper - the same figure he had in the same poll last week. Haddad has 22 percent heading into the Oct. 7 vote, a jump of 3 percentage points.

It is expected that an Oct. 28 runoff vote will take place, required by Brazilian law if no candidate wins a majority in the first vote.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.