Brazil's Bolsonaro firms lead, leftist Haddad jumps to second - poll

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's hospital-bound far-right presidential hopeful is holding his lead for next month's election, but support for left-wing Workers Party (PT) candidate Fernando Haddad rose sharply and he moved into second place, a poll showed on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro had 28 percent of voter approval in the survey released by the Ibope firm, an increase of 2 percentage points from his figures last week.

Haddad registered 19 percent of voter intentions for the Oct. 7 first-round vote, a jump of 11 points from the previous survey.

Centre-left candidate Ciro Gomes has stalled at 11 percent, and the favourite of investors, Geraldo Alckmin, has dropped 2 points to 7 percent.

In the likely event of an Oct. 28 runoff vote if no candidate wins a majority, the Ibope poll found that Bolsonaro and Haddad were in a dead heat, with both taking 40 percent voter approval.

The poll interviewed 2,506 people from Sept. 16-18. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

